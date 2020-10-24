wrestling / News

Various News: ROH Previews Semifinals for Pure Title Tournament, Masada Announced for Nick Gage Invitational

October 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH Pure Title Tournament

– Ring of Honor (ROH) released a new video featuring Quinn McKay, Caprice Coleman, and Ian Riccaboni previewing the semifinals for the Pure Title Tournament. That video is available below:

– GCW has announced Masada as the sixth entrant for the Nick Gage Invitational. The event is slated for Saturday, November 7 at The Sandlot at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the announcement:

