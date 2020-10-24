wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Previews Semifinals for Pure Title Tournament, Masada Announced for Nick Gage Invitational
October 24, 2020 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor (ROH) released a new video featuring Quinn McKay, Caprice Coleman, and Ian Riccaboni previewing the semifinals for the Pure Title Tournament. That video is available below:
– GCW has announced Masada as the sixth entrant for the Nick Gage Invitational. The event is slated for Saturday, November 7 at The Sandlot at The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Here’s the announcement:
*NGI 5 UPDATE!*
Just Added
Entrant #6
MASADA
1. AEROBOY
2. AJ GRAY
3. LOW LIFE LOUIE
4. MANCE WARNER
5. LUCKY 13
Get Tix:https://t.co/dau6d8kKF3
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV!#NGI5
Sat 11/7 – 1PM
The Sandlot @ The Showboat
👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0pPjhoBtLH
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Says He Once Pitched Having A Cat As a Cornerman In WCW
- FTR on How They’d Try to Get Producers & Writers to Fight Them Before Leaving WWE, Cash Wheeler on Losing It on a Writer for Disrespecting Him
- Joey Janela Responds to Fan Asking AEW to Pay Talent So They Don’t Have to Do Indie Shows
- Chris Jericho On Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Him To Change His Entrance Music In WWE, Idea Behind Using “Judas” In NJPW & AEW