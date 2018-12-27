Quantcast

 

Various News: ROH Re-Signs Beer City Bruiser, Frontline Wrestling Announces Travis Banks’ J-League Tournament Replacement

December 27, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Beer City Bruiser

– ROH has re-signed the Beer City Bruiser to a new contract that will run through 2019. The Bruiser announced the news on Twitter noting that he is still able to work some indy companies:

– Frontline Wrestling has announced that after Travis Banks had to be pulled from their J-League Tournament due to changes in NXT UK contracts, Connor Mills is taking his place. The announcement video is below:

