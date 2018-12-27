Various News: ROH Re-Signs Beer City Bruiser, Frontline Wrestling Announces Travis Banks’ J-League Tournament Replacement

– ROH has re-signed the Beer City Bruiser to a new contract that will run through 2019. The Bruiser announced the news on Twitter noting that he is still able to work some indy companies:

I have officially re-signed with @ringofhonor wrestling through 2019! With my new contract I am still able to work select Independent companies! It’s still Mouth Punching Time in ROH, so let’s give a Toast Of Honor in 2019!! pic.twitter.com/7gaPCWwClJ — Beer City Bruiser (@bcbwinchester) December 27, 2018

– Frontline Wrestling has announced that after Travis Banks had to be pulled from their J-League Tournament due to changes in NXT UK contracts, Connor Mills is taking his place. The announcement video is below: