Various News: ROH Stars React To MSG Sell Out, Latest Shot of Brandi Video

August 10, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH NJPW G1 Supercard MSG

– As we reported earlier today, ROH and NJPW’s G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden officially sold out. You can see reactions from ROH stars below.

– Here’s the latest edition of Brandi Rhodes’ “Shot of Brandi.”

