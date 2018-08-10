wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Stars React To MSG Sell Out, Latest Shot of Brandi Video
– As we reported earlier today, ROH and NJPW’s G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden officially sold out. You can see reactions from ROH stars below.
I’m The Game now
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 10, 2018
Holy shit!@ringofhonor & @njpw1972 just sold out MSG… or should I say
Madison Square Taven pic.twitter.com/R9kfkO0cJQ
— Matt Taven (@MattTaven) August 10, 2018
When you sell out Madison Square Garden…#villain ☔️ https://t.co/mQwPNyrJ0u
— Marty Scurll (@MartyScurll) August 10, 2018
Congrats to @ringofhonor @njpw1972 for selling out the Garden! Wrestling is pretty hot right now would you agree?
— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) August 10, 2018
The business is changing. Buckle up.
— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) August 10, 2018
ROH and NJPW Sell Out MSG!!! 😱What a time to be a pro wrestler! 🙏🏽
— 🙃 dᴉlℲ (@TheFlipGordon) August 10, 2018
Big hats off to @ringofhonor and @njpw1972 for selling out Madison Square Garden. God bless you all.
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) August 10, 2018
– Here’s the latest edition of Brandi Rhodes’ “Shot of Brandi.”