Various News: ROH Stars React To MSG Sell Out, Latest Shot of Brandi Video

– As we reported earlier today, ROH and NJPW’s G1 Supercard event at Madison Square Garden officially sold out. You can see reactions from ROH stars below.

I’m The Game now — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 10, 2018

Holy shit!@ringofhonor & @njpw1972 just sold out MSG… or should I say Madison Square Taven pic.twitter.com/R9kfkO0cJQ — Matt Taven (@MattTaven) August 10, 2018

When you sell out Madison Square Garden…#villain ☔️ https://t.co/mQwPNyrJ0u — Marty Scurll (@MartyScurll) August 10, 2018

Congrats to @ringofhonor @njpw1972 for selling out the Garden! Wrestling is pretty hot right now would you agree? — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) August 10, 2018

The business is changing. Buckle up. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) August 10, 2018

ROH and NJPW Sell Out MSG!!! 😱What a time to be a pro wrestler! 🙏🏽 — 🙃 dᴉlℲ (@TheFlipGordon) August 10, 2018

Big hats off to @ringofhonor and @njpw1972 for selling out Madison Square Garden. God bless you all. — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) August 10, 2018

