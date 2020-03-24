Various News: ROH Starts Online Tournament, AJ Styles Sends Message to Undertaker

– Ring of Honor is holding an online “Bracket of Honor” tournament pitting current and former stars against each other in a vote-based tourney. You can see the details below, with round one voting currently live. The first round matches are:

* Samoa Joe vs. James Gibson

* Jeff Cobb vs. KENTA

* Adam Cole vs. Marty Scurll

* Kevin Steen vs. Eddie Edwards

* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana

* Austin Aries vs. Davey Richards

* AJ Styles vs. Homicide

* Roderick Strong vs. Low Ki

* Jay Lethal vs. Jerry Lynn

* Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

* PCO vs. Michael Elgin

* Jay Briscoe vs. Kyle O’Reilly

* Nigel McGuinness vs. Xavier

* Cody vs. Tyler Black

* RUSH vs. Christopher Daniels

* CM Punk vs. Takeshi Morishima

We’ve put together an online tournament featuring top current and former ROH stars. Full details: https://t.co/WXNSmDJt26 Round 1 is live now! Vote here: https://t.co/fyXT6G69r0 pic.twitter.com/j5iLnBcy1f — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 24, 2020

– AJ Styles has a message for the Undertaker ahead of their Boneyard Match at WrestleMania. Styles posted to Twitter on Tuesday following his announcement last night that their match would have the Boneyard stipulation. The tweet read: