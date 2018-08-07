Various News: ROH Title Match Set For All In, Matt Taven Hypes ROH’s Madison Square Garden Show

– A Ring of Honor Championship match has been announced for next month’s All In show in Chicago, Illinois. As you can see below, Jay Lethal will defend the championship against the winner of the Over the Budget Battle Royal on the show.

All In takes place on September 1st in Sears Centre, with the battle royal scheduled for the “Zero Hour” pre-show on WGN America.

Official! ROH World Champion Jay Lethal will defend his title against the winner of the Over Budget Battle Royale…#ZEROHOUR #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/MmGkeZ8H71 — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) August 7, 2018

– Ring of Honor released a new video with Matt Taven hyping the upcoming ROH Madison Square Garden event on April 6th: