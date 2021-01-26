wrestling / News
Various News: ROH TV Highlights, Reality of Wrestling Episode 299, New Highspots Content
– ROH has released the latest weekly TV highlights. You can view those new ROH clips below:
– Reality of Wrestling will be streaming episode 299 later today at 7:00 pm EST:
– The Highspots Wrestling Network added the following shows this week:
This week’s additions to the Highspots Wrestling Network streaming service:
Terry Funk: Virtual Gimmick Table
‘FireSide Chat: Victoria
On this episode of Fireside Chat our resident Man Scout is joined by Victoria, Tara, Lisa Marie, the baddest b**ch on the block.
Topics Include:
GAW TV
Road Life
The Tips
Dating Sucks
Her First Kiss
Wrestling
Plus much more!
NEW Presents: The Best Of Mike Bennett
1) Over The Top Rumble (Over The Top – Waterbury, CT 1/21/17)
2) Northeast Wrestling Championship: TK O’Ryan vs Mike Bennett w/Maria Kanellis (Wrestlefest XXI – Waterbury, CT 3/3/17)
3) The Young Bucks vs The Kingdom w/Maria Kanellis (Wrestling Under The Stars – Lowell, MA 7/18/15)
PWX Wrestling Presents 2021 X16 Tournament – Stage One – January 16, 2021 | Rock Hill, South Carolina
First Round Match: PWX Pure Champion: Suge D vs James D. Drake
First Round Match: T.J. Boss vs Logan Creed
First Round Match: PWX iTV Champion: Cam Carter w/ JP Lehman vs Ethan Case
First Round Match: Lucky Ali vs Savannah Evans
First Round Match: Timmy Lou Retton vs Rob Killjoy
First Round Match: Zach Cooper vs TGA Moss
First Round Match: Mason Myles vs Chip Day
First Round Match: Drew Adler vs Anthony Henry w/ Amber Young
PWX Wrestling Presents 2021 X16 Tournament – Stage Two – January 16, 2021 | Rock Hill, South Carolina
Second Round Match: TGA Moss vs Chip Day
Second Round Match: PWX iTV Champion: Cam Carter w/ JP Lehman vs Lucky Ali
Second Round Match: TJ Boss vs Timmy Lou Retton
Second Round Match: James D. Drake vs Anthony Henry w/ Amber Young
Semi-Final Match: PWX iTV Champion: Cam Carter vs Chip Day
Semi- Final Match: James D. Drake vs T.J. Boss
Tag Team Match: The Heatseekers vs The Influencers
X16 Finals Match: PWX iTV Champion: Cam Carter vs T.J. Boss
EPW – Out Of The Ashes 2020
World class professional wrestling rose OUT OF THE ASHES on Saturday December 5th 2020 as EXPLOSIVE PRO WRESTLING returned to Gate One
In a match over six months in the making, Davis Storm defended his EPW Coastal Championship against the No. 1 Contender Gavin McGavin.
Both Storm and McGavin are two immensely proud and talented talents and they’ll leave nothing in the tank to leave Out Of The Ashes as the Coastal Champion.
Did Storm pick up where he left off at EPW Explosive Pro Wrestling Gate One and leave with the Coastal Championship raised in victory or did Gavin McGavin reach his elusive goal of becoming a ‘Triple Double Champion’?
EPW COASTAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Davis Storm (c) vs Gavin McGavin
EPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS: Plague (Aaron Hawk & Twitch) (c) vs The Taskforce (Taylor King & Jack Edwards)
ALL OTHERS BANNED FRO RINGSIDE: Marcius Pitt w/Damian Slater & Amber vs The Don Michael Morleone
Del Cano vs Jarrad Slate
Tyler Jacobs vs Dan Moore w/Jesse Lambert
The Children (Stella Nyx & Chadwick Jackson) vs Gorgeous Garry & Ryan Allan
Joel Hagan vs El Toro Blanco
Edith Night Interview
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says Brock Lesnar Will Appear On Wrestlemania Only If He Wants To
- WWE President Nick Khan On How the New Deal With Peacock Benefits The Company
- CW Anderson Talks About Getting His Name Changed During WWE Run
- Heath Slater Says He Pitched to Hit Brock Lesnar In Their Segment, Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction to ‘I Got Kids’