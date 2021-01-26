wrestling / News

Various News: ROH TV Highlights, Reality of Wrestling Episode 299, New Highspots Content

January 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH logo, Jay Lethal

– ROH has released the latest weekly TV highlights. You can view those new ROH clips below:


– Reality of Wrestling will be streaming episode 299 later today at 7:00 pm EST:

The Highspots Wrestling Network added the following shows this week:

This week’s additions to the Highspots Wrestling Network streaming service:

Terry Funk: Virtual Gimmick Table

‘FireSide Chat: Victoria

On this episode of Fireside Chat our resident Man Scout is joined by Victoria, Tara, Lisa Marie, the baddest b**ch on the block.

Topics Include:

GAW TV

Road Life

The Tips

Dating Sucks

Her First Kiss

Wrestling

Plus much more!

NEW Presents: The Best Of Mike Bennett

1) Over The Top Rumble (Over The Top – Waterbury, CT 1/21/17)

2) Northeast Wrestling Championship: TK O’Ryan vs Mike Bennett w/Maria Kanellis (Wrestlefest XXI – Waterbury, CT 3/3/17)

3) The Young Bucks vs The Kingdom w/Maria Kanellis (Wrestling Under The Stars – Lowell, MA 7/18/15)

PWX Wrestling Presents 2021 X16 Tournament – Stage One – January 16, 2021 | Rock Hill, South Carolina

First Round Match: PWX Pure Champion: Suge D vs James D. Drake

First Round Match: T.J. Boss vs Logan Creed

First Round Match: PWX iTV Champion: Cam Carter w/ JP Lehman vs Ethan Case

First Round Match: Lucky Ali vs Savannah Evans

First Round Match: Timmy Lou Retton vs Rob Killjoy

First Round Match: Zach Cooper vs TGA Moss

First Round Match: Mason Myles vs Chip Day

First Round Match: Drew Adler vs Anthony Henry w/ Amber Young

PWX Wrestling Presents 2021 X16 Tournament – Stage Two – January 16, 2021 | Rock Hill, South Carolina

Second Round Match: TGA Moss vs Chip Day

Second Round Match: PWX iTV Champion: Cam Carter w/ JP Lehman vs Lucky Ali

Second Round Match: TJ Boss vs Timmy Lou Retton

Second Round Match: James D. Drake vs Anthony Henry w/ Amber Young

Semi-Final Match: PWX iTV Champion: Cam Carter vs Chip Day

Semi- Final Match: James D. Drake vs T.J. Boss

Tag Team Match: The Heatseekers vs The Influencers

X16 Finals Match: PWX iTV Champion: Cam Carter vs T.J. Boss

EPW – Out Of The Ashes 2020

World class professional wrestling rose OUT OF THE ASHES on Saturday December 5th 2020 as EXPLOSIVE PRO WRESTLING returned to Gate One

In a match over six months in the making, Davis Storm defended his EPW Coastal Championship against the No. 1 Contender Gavin McGavin.

Both Storm and McGavin are two immensely proud and talented talents and they’ll leave nothing in the tank to leave Out Of The Ashes as the Coastal Champion.

Did Storm pick up where he left off at EPW Explosive Pro Wrestling Gate One and leave with the Coastal Championship raised in victory or did Gavin McGavin reach his elusive goal of becoming a ‘Triple Double Champion’?

EPW COASTAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Davis Storm (c) vs Gavin McGavin

EPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS: Plague (Aaron Hawk & Twitch) (c) vs The Taskforce (Taylor King & Jack Edwards)

ALL OTHERS BANNED FRO RINGSIDE: Marcius Pitt w/Damian Slater & Amber vs The Don Michael Morleone

Del Cano vs Jarrad Slate

Tyler Jacobs vs Dan Moore w/Jesse Lambert

The Children (Stella Nyx & Chadwick Jackson) vs Gorgeous Garry & Ryan Allan

Joel Hagan vs El Toro Blanco

Edith Night Interview

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Highspots Wrestling Network, Reality of Wrestling, ROH TV, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading