Various News: ROH TV Lineup, Bound for Glory 2011 Airing on AXS TV, New Impact Videos

– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s ROH TV:

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Mexisquad vs. Shane Taylor & The Soldiers of Savagery

* ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee & Kenny King vs. The Briscoes

* Mike Bennett vs. Bateman

– AXS TV will air TNA Bound for Glory 2011 on Tuesday, March 2. The event was held on Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and featured Hulk Hogan in his last match ever against Sting. The show was headlined Kurt Angle vs. Bobby Roode for the TNA World Heavyweight title.

– Impact Wrestling also released the following videos, showcasing the Top 5 Greatest Impact vs. NJPW Matches Ever and the Match of the Week, featuring EC3 vs. Eli Drake from Impact on November 24, 2016: