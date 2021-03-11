Various News: ROH TV Lineup For This Weekend, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite, New Adam Cole Shirt On Sale

– This weekend’s episode of ROH TV will feature the following matches:

* Flamita vs. Flip Gordon

* Kenny King (w/ Amy Rose) vs. Tony Deppen

* Pure Rules Match: Dak Draper vs. Fred Yehi

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

– WWE has a new shirt available in the WWE Shop for Adam Cole called “Bay Bay Voltage.” There are also new Undisputed Era “End of an Era” t-shirts.