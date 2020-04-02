wrestling / News

Various News: ROH Video Highlights, Bracket of Honor Tournament, Full Noam Dar vs. Drew McIntyre Match Video

April 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– ROH released a number of video highlights for recent events, which are available below.







– Additionally, ROH is also holding a virtual fantasy tournament, the Bracket of Honor. Fans can currently vote on Samoa Joe vs. Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan).

– ICW released the full match video featuring Noam Dar vs. Drew McIntyre from 2015 at The Garage in Glasgow. You can watch the full match video below.

