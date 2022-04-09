Various News: ROH Weekend TV Features Classic Matchups, WrestlePro Alaska Third Anniversary Lineup, GCW Paranoid Set for Tonight

– ROH announced the following weekend TV preview for the Sinclair Broadcast Group:

* AJ Styles vs. CM Punk in ROH Pure Title Tournament Final (Second Anniversary Show, Feb. 14, 2004)

* ROH World Champion Bryan Danielson vs. Delirious (Ring of Homicide, May 13, 2006)

* ROH World Champion Austin Aries vs. Tyler Black (8th Anniversary Show, Feb. 13, 2010)

– WrestlePro Alaska returns for the company’s third anniversary show tonight at the Egan Center in Anchorage. The show wills stream live on FITE TV. Here’s the advertised lineup.

* WrestlePro Alaska Champion Bobby Wayward vs. Tommy Dreamer

* WrestlePro Gold Champion “Iceberg” Deonn Rusman vs. Dirty Dango (fka Fandango)

* Killer Kross vs. Dan Maff for the first time ever

* WrestlePro Alaska Last Frontier Champion Fallah Bahh vs. Heath Miller

* Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Freya The Slaya

* WrestlePro Alaska Tag Team Champions The Amazing Graysons with Y.T. Jones vs. LSG & World Famous CB

* WrestlePro Tag Team Champions Bear Country vs. Traxx & Shawn Donavan

* Chris Wilde vs Kevin Matthews

* 907 Pro Wrestling Champion Kid Money with Y.T. Jones vs. AJ Radical

* KC Navarro vs. Justin Corino

* Planet Payne Fitness & Performance vs. Zach Gowen & Bryson Axl & Auron West – Elimination Match

* 907 Pro Wrestling Academy Battle Royal

– GCW also returns tonight with the Paranoid show at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The show will stream on FITE TV at 11:00 pm EST. Here’s the card for tonight:

* GCW Extreme Champion AJ Gray vs. Kevin Blackwood

* The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch and EFFY)

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Blake Christian

* Chris Dickinson vs. Masha Slamovich

* Chris Bey vs. Jack Cartwheel

* Joey Janela vs. Gringo Loco

* ACH vs. Nick Wayne