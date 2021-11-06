wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Weekend TV Lineup, Bandido vs. Zayne World Title Match, Today’s NJPW Strong Lineup
November 6, 2021
– This weekend’s edition of ROH TV will be a special championship edition featuring Bandido defending the ROH World Championship against Alex Zayne. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH World Title Match: Bandido (c) vs. Alex Zayne
* ROH Pure Title Match: Josh Woods (c) vs. LSG
– Also airing today, a new episode of NJPW Strong debuts on New Japan World and FITE TV at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the lineup for today’s episode:
* David Finlay, Yuya Uemura & Clark Connors vs. Team Filthy (JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)
* El Phantasmo vs. Juice Robinson
* Main event: United Empire (Will Ospreay & TJP) vs. LA Dojo (Clark Connors & Ren Narita
