Various News: ROH Weekend TV Lineup, Bandido vs. Zayne World Title Match, Today’s NJPW Strong Lineup

– This weekend’s edition of ROH TV will be a special championship edition featuring Bandido defending the ROH World Championship against Alex Zayne. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Title Match: Bandido (c) vs. Alex Zayne

* ROH Pure Title Match: Josh Woods (c) vs. LSG

– Also airing today, a new episode of NJPW Strong debuts on New Japan World and FITE TV at 8:00 pm ET. Here’s the lineup for today’s episode:

* David Finlay, Yuya Uemura & Clark Connors vs. Team Filthy (JR Kratos, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

* El Phantasmo vs. Juice Robinson

* Main event: United Empire (Will Ospreay & TJP) vs. LA Dojo (Clark Connors & Ren Narita