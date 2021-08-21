Various News: ROH Weekend TV Lineup, Today’s Non-WWE Events in Las Vegas

– Here is this weekend’s ROH TV lineup, which will feature the Women’s World Title Tournament quarterfinal matchups:

* ROH Women’s World Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Quinn McKay vs. Rok-C

* ROH Women’s World Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Nicole Savoy vs. Miranda Alize

* No-Disqualification Match: Rey Horus vs. Demonic Flamita

– Here is a breakdown of non-WWE events that are happening today in Las Vegas:

* At 12:00 pm PST, FITE TV will stream Future Stars of Wrestling vs. GCW. The event is being held at the FSW Arena. Here’s the lineup:

Nick Gage & AJ Gray vs. Funny Bone & Cut Throat Cody

Remy Marcel vs. Atticus Cogar

Allie Katch vs. Sandra Moone

Chris Bey vs. Starboy Charlie

Disco Inferno vs. Effy

Jordan Oliver vs. Tre Lamar vs. Ice Williams vs. Nick Wayne vs. Eli Everfly vs. Jai Vidal.

Also set to appear: Second Gear Crew, Graves, Jimmy Lloyd, Toa Liona, Juicy, Gregory Sharpe

* Dolph Ziggler and friends will present a comedy show following today’s SummerSlam event with the DZ & Friends Summer Slamtacular. The show is being held at Space Las Vegas at 10:30 pm PST.