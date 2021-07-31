Various News: ROH Weekend TV Lineup, Women’s Title Tournament Starts, WWE Shops Reveals Exclusive Milwaukee & Detroit Shirts

– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s edition of ROH TV. This week’s show features the start of the ROH Women’s World Championship Tournament:

* Miranda Alize vs. Alex Gracia

* Mazzerati vs. Nicole Savoy

* Sumie Sakai vs. Rok-C

– WWE Shop revealed the exclusive shirts being sold for the upcoming WWE house show events in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Detroit, Michigan. They’ll be available at the arena. The shirts are showcase the NBA champs the Milwaukee Bucks and and also the Detroit Pistons. You can check out the shirts below:

