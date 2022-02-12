wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Weekend TV Preview, Classic Bryan Danielson Matches Featured, AEW Rampage Highlights
– This weekend’s episode of ROH TV will showcase classic Ring of Honor matchups featuring Bryan Danielson and KENTA. Here’s the lineup:
* Title Unification Match: World Champion Bryan Danielson (c) vs. ROH Pure Champion Nigel McGuinness (c) – From Unified 2006
* ROH World Championship Match: Bryan Danielson (c) vs. KENTA – From Glory By Honor V
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Rampage:
