Various News: ROH Weekend TV Preview, TV Title Match Set, AEW Dynamite Highlights
June 19, 2021 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor (ROH) will air its weekly TV show. Former champion Dragon Lee will get a chance at re-earning the title he technically never lost. Here’s the lineup:
* Survival of the Fittest: Bandido vs. Bateman
* ROH World Television Championship Triple Threat Match: Tony Deppen (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Tracy Williams
– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Dynamite: