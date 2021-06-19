wrestling / News

Various News: ROH Weekend TV Preview, TV Title Match Set, AEW Dynamite Highlights

June 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH 6-19-21 TV TITLE match

– Ring of Honor (ROH) will air its weekly TV show. Former champion Dragon Lee will get a chance at re-earning the title he technically never lost. Here’s the lineup:

* Survival of the Fittest: Bandido vs. Bateman
* ROH World Television Championship Triple Threat Match: Tony Deppen (c) vs. Dragon Lee vs. Tracy Williams

– AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Dynamite:






