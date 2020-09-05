wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Weekend TV Updated Lineup, The Bouncers Featured, MLW Underground Preview
September 5, 2020 | Posted by
– This weekend’s ROH TV will showcase The Bouncers. Here’s the lineup:
* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Cody & The Young Bucks vs. The Bouncers & Silas Young
* The Bouncers & Cheeseburger vs. Dalton Castle & Kenny King & Flip Gordon
* The Bouncers vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe
* Also appearing on the episode are Vinnie Marseglia and Session Moth Martina.
– MLW Underground is back tonight with another new episode. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:
* Mexican Massacre Match: Sabu vs. La Parka
* Sabu vs. La Parka II
* Los Maximos vs. The Samoan Island Tribe
