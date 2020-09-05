Various News: ROH Weekend TV Updated Lineup, The Bouncers Featured, MLW Underground Preview

– This weekend’s ROH TV will showcase The Bouncers. Here’s the lineup:

* ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Cody & The Young Bucks vs. The Bouncers & Silas Young

* The Bouncers & Cheeseburger vs. Dalton Castle & Kenny King & Flip Gordon

* The Bouncers vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe

* Also appearing on the episode are Vinnie Marseglia and Session Moth Martina.

– MLW Underground is back tonight with another new episode. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

* Mexican Massacre Match: Sabu vs. La Parka

* Sabu vs. La Parka II

* Los Maximos vs. The Samoan Island Tribe