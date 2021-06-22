wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Weekly TV Highlights, Drew McIntyre Chats With CBS Pittsburgh, Lita on Oral Sessions
June 22, 2021 | Posted by
– ROH released the video highlights for the latest weekly episode of ROH TV, which you can view below:
– CBS Pittsburgh’s Daisy Jade recently chatted with Drew McIntyre, who was promoting WWE going to Pittsburgh later this July. You can check out that clip below.
– WWE Hall of Famer Lita, aka Amy Dumas, was the guest on this week’s Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. Here are a synopsis and the audio for this week’s show:
Oral Sessions gets Xtreme with the arrival of Amy Dumas, aka WWE Hall of Famer Lita. The trailblazing Superstar reconnects with Renee to discuss their Area 51 trip, favorite conspiracy theories, and how Lita dealt with sexist double-standards during one of the most infamous angles in wrestling history.