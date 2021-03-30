wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Weekly TV Highlights, Preview for Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential
– Ring of Honor (ROH) released the following video highlights for the latest edition of weekly ROH TV:
– Tonight’s episode of Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will be a look at back at the Season 1 pilot episode, which was a look at the tragic murder of Bruiser Brody, aka Frank Goodish. You can check out a preview for tonight’s episode on VICE TV below:
Next week, creators @jasoneisener and @evanhusney revisit their very first episode: The Killing of Bruiser Brody.
Never before seen bonus clips, special guest @SavioVega and more on CONFIDENTIAL, Tuesday, 9p on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/1Vk2mZDuGJ
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) March 25, 2021
This amazing portrait of Bruiser Brody was illustrated by @RealAtlas during the filming of our very first episode.
On the next CONFIDENTIAL, we revisit the season one pilot, The Killing of Bruiser Brody. Tuesday, 9p on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/hbQixCwCQC
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) March 27, 2021
