Various News: ROH Weekly TV Preview, Lineup for Tonight’s The Gathering II Event, Nick Aldis Defends NWA Title

– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s ROH TV episode:

* Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom vs. Dak Draper

* PCO vs. Sledge

* Flip Gordon vs. The World Famous CB

– Tmart Promotions presents Night 3 of The Gathering II tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina. There will be a live wrestling at the convention tonight, featuring Nick Aldis defending the NWA Worlds Championship against Trevor Murdoch. Here’s the match lineup for tonight’s show:

* NWA Championship Match: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch

* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille (c) vs. Kenzie Page

* John Skyler vs. Colby Corino

* Sam Houston vs. Mitch Hurley

* The Revolt vs. Overkill

* Lodi vs. Dustin Bozworth

* Baby Doll’s charge Samantha Star vs. Dark Journey’s protege Shalonce Royal

* Mike Jackson in action.