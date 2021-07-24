wrestling / News
Various News: ROH Weekly TV Preview, Lineup for Tonight’s The Gathering II Event, Nick Aldis Defends NWA Title
– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s ROH TV episode:
* Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom vs. Dak Draper
* PCO vs. Sledge
* Flip Gordon vs. The World Famous CB
– Tmart Promotions presents Night 3 of The Gathering II tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina. There will be a live wrestling at the convention tonight, featuring Nick Aldis defending the NWA Worlds Championship against Trevor Murdoch. Here’s the match lineup for tonight’s show:
* NWA Championship Match: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch
* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille (c) vs. Kenzie Page
* John Skyler vs. Colby Corino
* Sam Houston vs. Mitch Hurley
* The Revolt vs. Overkill
* Lodi vs. Dustin Bozworth
* Baby Doll’s charge Samantha Star vs. Dark Journey’s protege Shalonce Royal
* Mike Jackson in action.
🔥 TONIGHT!@RealNickAldis v @TheRealTMurdoch for the #TenPoundsOfGold#Kamille v @KenziePaige_1 for the NWA Women's Championship!@ColbyCorino in action! #NWAFam #NWAPowerrr
➡️https://t.co/zlO5kKpKM0 pic.twitter.com/nv1W7P9aKk
— NWA (@nwa) July 24, 2021