wrestling / News

Various News: ROH Weekly TV Preview, Lineup for Tonight’s The Gathering II Event, Nick Aldis Defends NWA Title

July 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV - 7-25-21

– Here is the lineup for this weekend’s ROH TV episode:

* Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom vs. Dak Draper
* PCO vs. Sledge
* Flip Gordon vs. The World Famous CB

Tmart Promotions presents Night 3 of The Gathering II tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina. There will be a live wrestling at the convention tonight, featuring Nick Aldis defending the NWA Worlds Championship against Trevor Murdoch. Here’s the match lineup for tonight’s show:

* NWA Championship Match: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch
* NWA Women’s Championship Match: Kamille (c) vs. Kenzie Page
* John Skyler vs. Colby Corino
* Sam Houston vs. Mitch Hurley
* The Revolt vs. Overkill
* Lodi vs. Dustin Bozworth
* Baby Doll’s charge Samantha Star vs. Dark Journey’s protege Shalonce Royal
* Mike Jackson in action.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, ROH TV, The Gathering II, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading