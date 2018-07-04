wrestling
Various News: ROH’s Biggest Stories in Latest 5 Count, First Entrances For International Cup, NJPW Sakura Genesis Video
– The latest ROH 5 count column looks at the company’s biggest stories so far in 2018. You can see the article here; the top 5 are:
5. Bully Ray Goes From Enforcer to Menace
4. Sumie Sakai Crowned First Women of Honor Champion
3. Bullet Club is Fine — Or Is It?
2. Jay Lethal Ends Dalton Castle’s Reign
1. Supercard of Honor Sets ROH Attendance Record/HonorClub Launches
– ROH announced the first two competitors for the ROH International Cup, to take place at Honor Re-United. The competitors announced were Jimmy Havoc and Joe Henry.
– Here is video from NJPW featuring Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi vs. Adam Page and Cody at April’s Sakura Genesis: