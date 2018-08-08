Quantcast

 

Various News: ROH’s Madison Square Garden Show Selling Well, Impact Matches Set For Sunday Taping

August 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH’s ROH ROH TV - Sinclair Broadcasting - Joe Koff - Honor United Dojo

– Ring of Honor’s G1 Supercard show in Madison Square Garden is reportedly selling very well in pre-sales. PWInsider reports that the company has already sold out about half of the Garden after the pre-sale began today. The site notes that this more or less assures that the company will destroy their current attendance records.

The pre-sale continues until Friday morning, after which the general sale of tickets begins.

– Impact announced that the following matches will take place at their TV tapings in Toronto on Sunday:

* Mexican Death Match: Sami Callihan vs. Pentagon Jr.
* Knockouts Championship Match: Su Yung vs. Allie vs. Tessa
* Joe Hendry vs. Tyson Dux
* LAX vs. Tarik and Banks

