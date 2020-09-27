Various News: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Trade Shots Ahead of Clash of Champions, Kurt Angle Answers Rapid Fire Questions, New Match Set For Bloodsport

– Before the two square off tomorrow night at WWE Clash of Champions, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso traded some words on Twitter.

Reigns wrote: “I hope everyone watches this #WWEChronicle before our match. Years ago on the porch he taught me the basics…tomorrow night at #WWEClash, I teach him the business. #PorchToPPV”

Uso replied: “See u soon cuzN. It’s ALL ABOUT ME.”

– WWE has released a new preview clip from the next Broken Skull Sessions, with Kurt Angle answering rapid-fire questions.

– Josh Barnett has announced a match between Homicide and Tom Lawlor for Bloodsport.