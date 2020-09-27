wrestling / News
Various News: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Trade Shots Ahead of Clash of Champions, Kurt Angle Answers Rapid Fire Questions, New Match Set For Bloodsport
– Before the two square off tomorrow night at WWE Clash of Champions, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso traded some words on Twitter.
Reigns wrote: “I hope everyone watches this #WWEChronicle before our match. Years ago on the porch he taught me the basics…tomorrow night at #WWEClash, I teach him the business. #PorchToPPV”
Uso replied: “See u soon cuzN. It’s ALL ABOUT ME.”
– WWE has released a new preview clip from the next Broken Skull Sessions, with Kurt Angle answering rapid-fire questions.
– Josh Barnett has announced a match between Homicide and Tom Lawlor for Bloodsport.
Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport brings the heat.
Homicide vs Tom Lawlor
