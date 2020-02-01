Various News: Roman Reigns Lives Out a Moment From Hook, ECW Legends Set For ARW Event

– In a post on Twitter, Roman Reigns spoke about covering Baron Corbin with dog food on Friday Night Smackdown, where he got to reenact a moment from the movie Hook. As you can in the clip below, he puts some of the dog food on a spoon and flicks it at Corbin.

He wrote: “Stole that from the movie, Hook. Lost boy imaginary food scene. Kid in me always wanted to do that! Thanks for letting me live that one out, Fettish Boy!”

Stole that from the movie, Hook. Lost boy imaginary food scene.. 😂

Kid in me always wanted to do that! Thanks for letting me live that one out, Fettish Boy! 🤙🏽 https://t.co/HZZ8vqMlwx — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 1, 2020

– Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling will present their event Extreme Torch on February 21 in Cocoa, Florida. It will feature ECW legends The Sandman, Sabu, Shane Douglas, Justin Credible, Raven, and Rhyno. All matches will be under extreme rules. Here is the card:

Atomic Revolutionary Wrestling

3 year anniversary show

1 night only – ECW vs. ARW

Friday February 21st at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa Florida.

ALL matches contested under EXTREME Rules

Atomic Heavyweight Championship Match

The “Franchise” Shane Douglas vs. Wes Brisco (C)

The “War Machine” Rhyno vs. The “Dog Of War” Jesse Neal

Atomic Tag Team Championships match

Raven & Justin Credible vs. Brothers In Arms (C)

Sabu (W/ Super Genie) vs. Chuckles vs. ZackMonstar

Atomic Next Level Championship Match

The Sandman vs. Chico Adams vs. Vertigo (C)

Super Humman & Good Friend Paul (W/Mad Red of Razorz Edge) vs. Bryan Idol & Jerry Swirlz – W/ Special Guest Ref: Bill Alfonso

Student vs. Teacher match

The “Pitbull” Gary Wolfe vs CJ O Doyle

Atomic Bombshells Championship Match

Chelsea Durden vs. Destiny (C)

Under the radar – Over the top BATTLE ROYAL