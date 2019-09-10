Various News: Roman Reigns Calls Last Night’s Raw One of the Best Moments in His Career, The Rock Teases Big Announcement, Jim Ross Commentary Mashed With NFL Clip

– Roman Reigns shared a video where he spoke about last night’s Raw moment where he brought some young children and cancer patients during the show. You can check out that video below. Roman Reigns stated the following:

“It just makes me really proud and just super-fulfilled to be able to share the platform and the spotlight, and to put it on these real-life heroes, these real-life warriors. And to able to spotlight their story and do what I said I was gonna do, to be able to pay it forward, and put that awareness and use WWE like it should be, it just felt really good. And hopefully, going forward, I’ll continue to have the opportunity to have awesome moments like this. Tonight was one of the best in my career.”

– Yesterday, former WWE Superstar The Rock shared a tweet on an announcement he will be making along with his ex-wife and producing partner, Dany Garcia, which is set to come later today. You can check out his tweet and teaser video below.

The Rock wrote, “Tomorrow @danygarciaco and I are droppin’ a cool announcement. If you’re down to disrupt your perceived limits and become a better version of yourself then you’re going to want to hop on this train. Announcement mañana.#athletics#wellness#entertainment”

– The NFL Memes Twitter account posted a clip mashing up Jim Ross commentary with an NFL game clip, which you can see below.