Various News: Roman Reigns Responds To Crying John Cena Fan, Second Half Of The Rock's Disney+ Series Online, Preview For This Week's NJPW On Roku

August 25, 2021
Roman Reigns WWE SummerSlam

– A video went viral after Summerslam showing a young fan wearing John Cena merchandise and crying after Cena was defeated by Roman Reigns at the event. Reigns responded to the video on Twitter.

He wrote: “Your Tribal Chief keeps his promises kid. #ManOfMyWord

– Disney+ has added the second half of Dwayne Johnson’s Behind the Attraction series, which looks at The Castles, the Disneyland Hotel, It’s A Small World, Transportation and the Hall of Presidents.

– This week’s NJPW on Roku episode looks at Wrestle Kingdom 15.

NJPW, Roman Reigns, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Joseph Lee

