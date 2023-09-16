wrestling / News

Various News: Ronda Rousey Book Dated for April 2024 Release, Highlights of Chris Sabin’s X-Division Title Win, Tommy Dreamer Appearing on Good Morning Kingston

September 16, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ronda Rousey WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– The previously announced second book of WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey, Our Fight, has now been dated for an April 2, 2024 release (via PWInsider). The book is being published by the Hachett Book Group.

– Impact Wrestling released the highlights of Chris Sabin winning his 10th X-Division Title:

– Tommy Dreamer shared the following tweet last night, showing he did some filming to promote the Impact Digital Media Championship on Good Morning Kingston:

