Various News: Ronda Rousey Helps Shayna Baszler Prepare For WWE Clash at the Castle, Konosuke Takeshita Set For King of the Indies, Latest Vlog From Thunder Rosa

August 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Ronda Rousey

– Ronda Rousey posted a new video to her Youtube page in which she helps Shayna Baszler prepare for her match with Liv Morgan at WWE Clash at the Castle.

– Thunder Rosa posted a new vlog online.

– West Coast Pro has announced that Konosuke Takeshita will be part of the King of Indies 2022 tournament in San Francisco on November 19.

Konosuke Takeshita, Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, Thunder Rosa, Joseph Lee

