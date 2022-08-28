wrestling / News
Various News: Ronda Rousey Helps Shayna Baszler Prepare For WWE Clash at the Castle, Konosuke Takeshita Set For King of the Indies, Latest Vlog From Thunder Rosa
– Ronda Rousey posted a new video to her Youtube page in which she helps Shayna Baszler prepare for her match with Liv Morgan at WWE Clash at the Castle.
– Thunder Rosa posted a new vlog online.
– West Coast Pro has announced that Konosuke Takeshita will be part of the King of Indies 2022 tournament in San Francisco on November 19.
ANNOUNCEMENT!
Konosuke Takeshita enters the King of Indies 2022 in San Francisco, brought to you by Pro Wrestling Revolution and in partnership with West Coast Pro!
King of Indies 2022
11/19/2022https://t.co/tsw2YybrpZ pic.twitter.com/TNDPS7378T
— West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) August 27, 2022
