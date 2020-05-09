wrestling / News

Various News: Ronda Rousey Plays WOW, Asuka Plays Brawlhalla, Nikki and Artem Watch Their Total Bellas Fight

May 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ronda Rousey Gaming WWE

Ronda Rousey has posted a new video where she plays World of Warcraft and shows off her goblin voice.

– Asuka is playing games too, as she posted a video in which she plays as herself in Brawlhalla, which had a WWE crossover.

– Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev rewatched their fight from a recent episode of Total Bellas, with looks of embarrassment.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Asuka, Nikki Bella, Ronda Rousey, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading