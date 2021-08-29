wrestling / News

Various News: Ronda Rousey Praises NWA Empowerrr PPV, Mia Yim Plays More Games, Max Caster Set For Performance

August 28, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ronda Rousey Gaming WWE

– Ronda Rousey was one of several people who watched tonight’s NWA Empowerrr PPV and she was very impressed. You can see her running commentary below.

She summed up her thoughts with: “What a PPV! So worth the money – I honestly would have paid double. Congrats @ImChelseaGreen and all the ladies who put on an amazing show tonight

– Mia Yim has posted two new videos online of her playing video games, including Beyond Two Souls and Phasmophobia.

– Max Caster will perform at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago, Illinois, on September 2.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Max Caster, Mia Yim, Ronda Rousey, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading