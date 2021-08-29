Various News: Ronda Rousey Praises NWA Empowerrr PPV, Mia Yim Plays More Games, Max Caster Set For Performance

– Ronda Rousey was one of several people who watched tonight’s NWA Empowerrr PPV and she was very impressed. You can see her running commentary below.

She summed up her thoughts with: “What a PPV! So worth the money – I honestly would have paid double. Congrats @ImChelseaGreen and all the ladies who put on an amazing show tonight”

– Mia Yim has posted two new videos online of her playing video games, including Beyond Two Souls and Phasmophobia.

– Max Caster will perform at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago, Illinois, on September 2.