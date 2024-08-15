wrestling / News
Various News: Ronda Rousey Talks About Graphic Novel While Playing Hades II, Becky Lynch Chats With Julian Edelman
August 15, 2024 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about her upcoming graphic novel project, Expecting the Unexpected, while playing Hades II:
– Recently retired WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently spoke to Julian Edelman on Games with Names:
More Trending Stories
- STARDOM Star Reportedly Backstage for Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Tony Schiavone Says He Would Not Take Vince McMahon Talking Down to Him During a Broadcast
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Kane Originally Being a One-Off Idea
- Backstage Notes From WWE Raw, Former Superstars in Attendance, Legends Deals