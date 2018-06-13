Quantcast

 

Various News: Rosa Mendes Trains at Santino Bros Academy, Santino Marella’s Daughter Makes In-Ring Debut

June 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rosa Mendes

– Rosa Mendes is training at Santino Bros Wrestling Academy in Los Angeles as she expands her moveset. You can see videos below from the Academy’s Instagram account of Mendes practicing the crossbody:

Open ring at @santino_bros @realmilenaroucka and @vivavanofficial

A post shared by Santino Bros. Wrestling (@santino_bros) on

– Santino Marella’s daughter Bianca Carelli made her wrestling debut over the weekend Battle Arts Professional Wrestling. You can see posts by Carelli below, as well as Marella’s response:

