wrestling / News
Various News: Rosa Mendes Trains at Santino Bros Academy, Santino Marella’s Daughter Makes In-Ring Debut
June 13, 2018 | Posted by
– Rosa Mendes is training at Santino Bros Wrestling Academy in Los Angeles as she expands her moveset. You can see videos below from the Academy’s Instagram account of Mendes practicing the crossbody:
– Santino Marella’s daughter Bianca Carelli made her wrestling debut over the weekend Battle Arts Professional Wrestling. You can see posts by Carelli below, as well as Marella’s response:
And here was last night… my first shot in the ring… a womens tag team match !!! pic.twitter.com/NLPWmfS3wW
— Bianca Carelli (@CarelliBianca) June 11, 2018
You have a long journey ahead of you, enjoy the adventure https://t.co/tUG0WLnyJf
— Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) June 11, 2018