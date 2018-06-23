wrestling / News
Various News: Roster Revealed For Progress Wrestling’s USA Tour, Sonya Deville May Miss Show Due To Delta Airlines, Kane Unmasked In Flashback Clip
– Progress Wrestling has released a new video, which reveals the roster for the upcoming USA Coast to Coast tour.
After the video reveal of the @ThisIs_Progress roster, in case you missed anyone here’s a link to the names, the shows they’re on and how to get tickets to all of our shows in the USA. Come see us! https://t.co/xUGSR8OPox
— Jim Smallman (@jimsmallman) June 23, 2018
– WWE has posted a flashback clip from 2003 in which Kane is unmasked in WWE for the first time. He lost a World title match to Triple H with the stipulation that he would remove the mask if he couldn’t win.
– Sonya Deville called out Delta Airlines on Twitter for possibly making her miss a scheduled live appearance tonight in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
.@Delta Ur the worst! Not only was my flight cancelled again causing me to miss my connection but I’ve been waiting on my bags at the baggage claim for over an hour! Causing me to now miss my rebooked flight! And thanks to all of this I may not make it to Wwe Albuquerque tonight
— Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) June 23, 2018