Various News: Roster Revealed For Progress Wrestling’s USA Tour, Sonya Deville May Miss Show Due To Delta Airlines, Kane Unmasked In Flashback Clip

– Progress Wrestling has released a new video, which reveals the roster for the upcoming USA Coast to Coast tour.

After the video reveal of the @ThisIs_Progress roster, in case you missed anyone here’s a link to the names, the shows they’re on and how to get tickets to all of our shows in the USA. Come see us! https://t.co/xUGSR8OPox — Jim Smallman (@jimsmallman) June 23, 2018

– WWE has posted a flashback clip from 2003 in which Kane is unmasked in WWE for the first time. He lost a World title match to Triple H with the stipulation that he would remove the mask if he couldn’t win.

– Sonya Deville called out Delta Airlines on Twitter for possibly making her miss a scheduled live appearance tonight in Albuquerque, New Mexico.