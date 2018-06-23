Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Roster Revealed For Progress Wrestling’s USA Tour, Sonya Deville May Miss Show Due To Delta Airlines, Kane Unmasked In Flashback Clip

June 23, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Progress Wrestling Powerslam Channel

– Progress Wrestling has released a new video, which reveals the roster for the upcoming USA Coast to Coast tour.

– WWE has posted a flashback clip from 2003 in which Kane is unmasked in WWE for the first time. He lost a World title match to Triple H with the stipulation that he would remove the mask if he couldn’t win.

– Sonya Deville called out Delta Airlines on Twitter for possibly making her miss a scheduled live appearance tonight in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

article topics :

Kane, PROGRESS Wrestling, Sonya Deville, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading