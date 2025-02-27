– At this weekend’s WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto, Roxanne Perez will be making her Elimination Chamber debut, competing in the women’s Chamber match against Bianca Belair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan. Yesterday, Roxanne Perez commented on her Chamber debut on social media, which you can view below.

Perez wrote, “10 years ago I began my wrestling journey and made a promise to my 13 year old self that I’d make it to Wrestlemania one day. I won’t let it slip through my fingers, this one’s for her. #EliminationChamberRox”

– TNA X-Division Champion Moose made his NXT in-ring debut last night, beating Lexis King to retain his title. He later commented on the moment on social media. He wrote, “Special Thanks to everyone who made this happen from @WWE @WWENXT and @ThisIsTNA the last 2 weeks has been incredible. Tons of Gratitude 🙏🏾”

– In his Substack newsletter, artist Rob Schamberger wrote about creating a new painting for The Hurt Syndicate:

As soon as MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin brought The Hurt Syndicate to AEW I was excited to do a fresh painting of one of my favorite groups in professional wrestling. There’s a legitimacy and a danger to these men that can only be earned, and they’ve done that. Taking inspiration from classic movie posters, I designed this to speak to their epic nature while also integrating their iconic black and gold color scheme. One time I was making my way in to work a show and Bobby was a little bit ahead of me having just gone through security. The guard asked me if I was with the event and I showed my credentials. I then said to her, nodding towards Bobby, “You didn’t ask HIM that, did you?” “Obviously not.” Lashley’s one of those guys you don’t have to guess who he is or what it is that he does, y’know?

Schamberger’s new art print of The Hurt Syndicate is now available at Shop AEW (see below):