Various News: Rumor Killer On Snoop Dogg-Undertaker Merchandise Being Pulled, Kenny Omega Enters From Heel Side, Jim Ross’ Book Getting Paperback Release

– PWInsider reports that even though there have been some suggesting WWE recently pulled Snoop Dogg-Undertaker merchandise due to the news that he will appear on Dynamite on January 6, this is not the case. The merchandise was only scheduled to run through December 6 and was limited edition. It had already been removed before the announcement. However, there are rumors that WWE isn’t happy with Snoop for appearing for the competition.

Snoop showing up on Dynamite is being done, in part, to promote TBS’ Go Big Show.

– Kenny Omega made his entrance from the heel side of the ramp on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Don Callis will also be a regular with him going forward.

– Jim Ross’ second book, Under the Black Hat: My Life in the WWE and Beyond will get a paperback release on March 2, 2021.