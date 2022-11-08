Various News: Rumor on NWA Altering Title Belt, Update on Sheamus Returning to TV

– Fightful Select reports the NWA recently had a customized or altered NWA Championship made. It’s said that the title may have been sized in order to fit Tyrus. He’s scheduled to challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona at NWA Hard Times 3.

– You will recall that WWE Superstar Sheamus recently got married late last month. PWInsider reports that Sheamus is scheduled to be back on the road this week following his wedding and honeymoon. He’s slated to appear at the SmackDown TV taping on Friday, November 11 in Indianapolis.