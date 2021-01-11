wrestling / News

Various News: Ryback Has Harsh Words About Paul Heyman, Chris Jericho’s Son Wins High School Wrestling Match, Preview For Tonight’s RAW

January 11, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ryback Paul Heyman

– In a post on Twitter, Ryback took a shot at Paul Heyman, claiming that if he had an open mic and no script, he could “destroy him.” Heyman briefly managed Ryback in 2013.

He wrote: “Paul was a piece of shit and he knows it. I would destroy him with an open mic and no script. He has made a nice career for himself though latching on to talented wrestlers.

– Chris Jericho put up a post on Instagram revealing his son Ash recently won two high school wrestling matches, then joked he could beat Kurt Angle.

He wrote: “Had a blast watching @ash_irvine924 win not just one …but TWO MATCHES at the dual meet today!! I was literally jumping up and down when he got the pin. Such a great feeling as a dad and as a wrestler…look out @therealkurtangle!

– WWE is advertising a match between Randy Orton and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for tonight’s RAW, as well as McIntyre answering the challenge laid out by Goldberg for the Royal Rumble.

