Various News: Ryder & Hawkins Give Toys For Tots Update, Vader’s Son Reveals High School’s Tribute to His Father, NXT UK Talent Set For Destiny Wrestling Event
– Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins gave the following update via Twitter on their Toys For Tots drive…
I just picked up close to 200 items from @RingsideC donated to the @MajorWFPod Holiday Toy Drive. We’re doing something really special here. Keep em coming everybody! @CreateAPro pic.twitter.com/enlK85wXlA
– Vader’s son posted the following…
In the cafeteria at my Fathers High School they have a Mural of him. It was such an awesome experience. My Father & I always discussed about visiting his old stomping grounds.
.#ITSVADERTIME #VADERTIME #BIGVANVADER #VADER #VADERBOMB #WWE #LOVE #FAMILY pic.twitter.com/ltqQaCzJPC
– Destiny Wrestling posted the following today…
BREAKING NEWS – wwe has authorized NXT UK talent to perform for
Destiny Wrestling on Sun Jan 20 in Mississauga 🇨🇦
for its 5 year anniversary show CARNAGE
with 2 huge main events @PeteDunneYxB VS @Walking_Weapon @Tyler_Bate VS @aidenprince
TICKETS on sale 7:30 TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/kCNQ24mY4J
