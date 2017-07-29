wrestling / News
Various News: Sage Beckett Talks About Overcoming Illness, Kota Ibushi Hits Second Floor Moonsault, Details On Tonight’s IZW Evolution Event
– WWE has released a video of Mae Young Classic competitor Sage Backett, who was trained by the Dudley Boyz. She talk about overcoming illness to eventually land a deal with the WWE.
– NJPW has released a video from the G1 Climax event today, showing Kota Ibushi hitting Bad Luck Fale with a moonsault from the second row balcony.
#G127 Night09 live only on @njpwworld ▶︎https://t.co/LZOijkGFAk @ibushi_kota moonsault off‼︎ pic.twitter.com/MhjVDOWQ0m
— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) July 29, 2017
– The 2017 IZW Evolution PPV airs at 8 PM ET on the FITE app. Here’s the card:
ZW Championship
MVP VS Kevin Morgan VS Johnny Z
Impact Division Championship (20-Minute Scramble)
Buff Bagwell VS Randy Price VS Double D VS Dusty Gold VS Luke Langley
Women’s Championship
Robyn Reid VS Erica
Fans Bring Thier Own Weapons Match
Midnite Rider VS Jermaine Johnson
#1 Contendership to the Women’s Championship
Skylar Slice VS Phoebe VS Paige Turner