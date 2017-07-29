Various News: Sage Beckett Talks About Overcoming Illness, Kota Ibushi Hits Second Floor Moonsault, Details On Tonight’s IZW Evolution Event

– WWE has released a video of Mae Young Classic competitor Sage Backett, who was trained by the Dudley Boyz. She talk about overcoming illness to eventually land a deal with the WWE.

– NJPW has released a video from the G1 Climax event today, showing Kota Ibushi hitting Bad Luck Fale with a moonsault from the second row balcony.

– The 2017 IZW Evolution PPV airs at 8 PM ET on the FITE app. Here’s the card:

ZW Championship

MVP VS Kevin Morgan VS Johnny Z

Impact Division Championship (20-Minute Scramble)

Buff Bagwell VS Randy Price VS Double D VS Dusty Gold VS Luke Langley

Women’s Championship

Robyn Reid VS Erica

Fans Bring Thier Own Weapons Match

Midnite Rider VS Jermaine Johnson

#1 Contendership to the Women’s Championship

Skylar Slice VS Phoebe VS Paige Turner