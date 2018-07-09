Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Sami Callihan Congratulates Juice Robinson on IWGP US Title Win, Brandi Rhodes’ Barbie Photo Shoot, The Rock Starts Global Press Tour

July 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
JUice Robinson Title Win

– Sami Callihan posted the following, congratulating Juice Robinson on his US Title win at the NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco. The two teamed together in last year’s NJPW World Tag League…

– Brandi Rhodes posted a picture from part two her “The Toys That Made Us” photo shoot…

– The Rock posted the following from his global press tour for Skyscraper

article topics :

Juice Robinson, NJPW, Sami Callihan, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading