wrestling / News
Various News: Sami Callihan Congratulates Juice Robinson on IWGP US Title Win, Brandi Rhodes’ Barbie Photo Shoot, The Rock Starts Global Press Tour
– Sami Callihan posted the following, congratulating Juice Robinson on his US Title win at the NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco. The two teamed together in last year’s NJPW World Tag League…
Seeing this should be a true inspiration to anyone in this business. ALWAYS bet on yourself. pic.twitter.com/XTQcfPVJ6o
— The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) July 9, 2018
– Brandi Rhodes posted a picture from part two her “The Toys That Made Us” photo shoot…
🎵Come on Barbie let’s go party 🎶. More like Bar-bae 💋 Part 2 of my “The Toys That Made Us” shoot!
– (with Danny Griffin, Kedra Parker & Alex Lucas) pic.twitter.com/g8dLqdTt8k
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 9, 2018
– The Rock posted the following from his global press tour for Skyscraper…
Eagle 🦅 has landed – NYC. Arrived hotel suite at 345am and wide awake from 17hr flight from China. Big shout to my ace @sevenbucksprod assistant @jesszobler for always making sure my work space is ready to go. I’ll work here til the sun comes up then go hit the gym. And by “work”, I mean I’ll pull up cat videos on this inter-web thing. #HereKittyKitty #KickingJetLagsAss #WorkSpace #NYC #SkyscraperGlobalPressTour