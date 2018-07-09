Various News: Sami Callihan Congratulates Juice Robinson on IWGP US Title Win, Brandi Rhodes’ Barbie Photo Shoot, The Rock Starts Global Press Tour

– Sami Callihan posted the following, congratulating Juice Robinson on his US Title win at the NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco. The two teamed together in last year’s NJPW World Tag League…

Seeing this should be a true inspiration to anyone in this business. ALWAYS bet on yourself. pic.twitter.com/XTQcfPVJ6o — The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) July 9, 2018

– Brandi Rhodes posted a picture from part two her “The Toys That Made Us” photo shoot…

🎵Come on Barbie let’s go party 🎶. More like Bar-bae 💋 Part 2 of my “The Toys That Made Us” shoot! – (with Danny Griffin, Kedra Parker & Alex Lucas) pic.twitter.com/g8dLqdTt8k — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 9, 2018

– The Rock posted the following from his global press tour for Skyscraper…