wrestling / News
Various News: Sami Callihan Mocks Chris Jericho With New T-Shirt, Most Memorable Impact Knockout Championship Wins
June 5, 2018 | Posted by
– Sami Callihan took a shot at Chris Jericho with his latest T-Shirt design. You can see the image below, advertising “The Cruise of Callihan” which is a play on Jericho’s upcoming cruise:
Hey @IAmJericho,
Jump aboard the CRUISE OF CALLIHAN….maaaan.
(NOW AVAILABLE via PWT's)
LINK: https://t.co/jbxPM2VQOr pic.twitter.com/nKQ3W6jVSD
— The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) June 5, 2018
– The Impact Wrestling YouTube account posted the following video looking at the Top 5 most memorable Knockouts Championship wins: