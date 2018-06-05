Quantcast

 

Various News: Sami Callihan Mocks Chris Jericho With New T-Shirt, Most Memorable Impact Knockout Championship Wins

June 5, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Callihan

– Sami Callihan took a shot at Chris Jericho with his latest T-Shirt design. You can see the image below, advertising “The Cruise of Callihan” which is a play on Jericho’s upcoming cruise:

– The Impact Wrestling YouTube account posted the following video looking at the Top 5 most memorable Knockouts Championship wins:

Chris Jericho, Impact Wrestling, Sami Callihan, Jeremy Thomas

