Various News: Sami Callihan Sends Marty Scurll a Warning, Shane Helms Mocks Paris Hilton
– Sami Callihan posted to Twitter to send a warning to Marty Scurll ahead of their Rock N’ Wrestling Cruise match this fall. You can see the post below, which features a video in which Callihan says their friendship won’t stop him from beating Scurll:
When I speak, the world listens.
My response to "The Villain" @MartyScurll, @IAmJericho, & the rest of those @ringofhonor clowns!
— The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) July 21, 2018
– Shane “Hurricane” Helms took a shot at Paris Hilton on Twitter, responding to a post of hers by referencing the fact that she inherited all of her wealth:
Did the moon inherit a fortune? https://t.co/RFNRAguMQX
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) July 21, 2018