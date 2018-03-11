Various News: Sami Callihan Does Talk is Jericho, Beth Phoenix Shares Song on Twitter

– Sami Callihan posted to Twitter noting that that he did an episode of Talk is Jericho with Chris Jericho:

Just got done doing #TalkIsJericho at the legendary @TheWhiskyAGoGo. Even @IAmJericho wanted to up his listeners by interviewing #TheDRAW. pic.twitter.com/CZyYj6YFTF — Callihan Death Machine (@TheSamiCallihan) March 10, 2018

– Beth Phoenix posted a new video to Twitter performing a song, which you can see below. Phoenix noted in a successive post that it was “no attempt at a music career,” and that she “just wanted to share something that I love doing”: