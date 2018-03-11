wrestling / News
Various News: Sami Callihan Does Talk is Jericho, Beth Phoenix Shares Song on Twitter
– Sami Callihan posted to Twitter noting that that he did an episode of Talk is Jericho with Chris Jericho:
Just got done doing #TalkIsJericho at the legendary @TheWhiskyAGoGo. Even @IAmJericho wanted to up his listeners by interviewing #TheDRAW. pic.twitter.com/CZyYj6YFTF
— Callihan Death Machine (@TheSamiCallihan) March 10, 2018
– Beth Phoenix posted a new video to Twitter performing a song, which you can see below. Phoenix noted in a successive post that it was “no attempt at a music career,” and that she “just wanted to share something that I love doing”:
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) March 11, 2018
No mix tape…no attempt at a music career. I just wanted to share something that I love doing. Proof that I do more than just workout 🙂 https://t.co/Mjaww9RaXF
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) March 11, 2018