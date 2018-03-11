 

wrestling / News

Various News: Sami Callihan Does Talk is Jericho, Beth Phoenix Shares Song on Twitter

March 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Callihan

– Sami Callihan posted to Twitter noting that that he did an episode of Talk is Jericho with Chris Jericho:

– Beth Phoenix posted a new video to Twitter performing a song, which you can see below. Phoenix noted in a successive post that it was “no attempt at a music career,” and that she “just wanted to share something that I love doing”:

article topics :

Beth Phoenix, Chris Jericho, Sami Callihan, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading