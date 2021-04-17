wrestling / News

Various News: Sami Zayn Wanted A Match With Sean Waltman Two Years Ago, More Independent Content Added to Peacock, Abadon Reviews Cookie Flavors

Sami Zayn Clash of Champions

– In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn revealed that he tried to get a match with Sean Waltman for Summerslam two years ago, but his request was denied.

He wrote: “I asked if I could wrestle him at Summerslam two years ago. @TheRealXPac, that is. Not the other guy.

– More independent shows have been added to the WWE Network and Peacock today, including content from EVOLVE and wXw.

– Allie has posted a new video in which she and Abadon try out new Oreo flavors.

