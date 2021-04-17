wrestling / News
Various News: Sami Zayn Wanted A Match With Sean Waltman Two Years Ago, More Independent Content Added to Peacock, Abadon Reviews Cookie Flavors
– In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn revealed that he tried to get a match with Sean Waltman for Summerslam two years ago, but his request was denied.
He wrote: “I asked if I could wrestle him at Summerslam two years ago. @TheRealXPac, that is. Not the other guy.”
I asked if I could wrestle him at Summerslam two years ago.@TheRealXPac, that is. Not the other guy. https://t.co/6nca8NgzD2
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 17, 2021
– More independent shows have been added to the WWE Network and Peacock today, including content from EVOLVE and wXw.
MORE @WWNEVOLVE (starring @FightOwensFight) and MORE @wXwGermany make their way to @PeacockTV in the U.S. today! pic.twitter.com/DJbwXdFOGL
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 17, 2021
– Allie has posted a new video in which she and Abadon try out new Oreo flavors.
