wrestling / News
Various News: Sammy Guevara Vlog 327, Penelope Ford Plays The Sims 4, Sgt. Slaughter Joins Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw
July 8, 2021 | Posted by
– AEW Star Sammy Guevara released the latest episode of his vlog, which you can see below. The vlog features behind-the-scenes footage from last week’s Dynamite, where Guevara wrestled MJF in the main event:
– AEW star Penelope Ford released a Let’s Play video for The Sims 4:
– WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter joined Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw this week: