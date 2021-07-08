wrestling / News

Various News: Sammy Guevara Vlog 327, Penelope Ford Plays The Sims 4, Sgt. Slaughter Joins Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw

July 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sammy Guevara AEW Dynamite

– AEW Star Sammy Guevara released the latest episode of his vlog, which you can see below. The vlog features behind-the-scenes footage from last week’s Dynamite, where Guevara wrestled MJF in the main event:

– AEW star Penelope Ford released a Let’s Play video for The Sims 4:

– WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter joined Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw this week:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, JBL, Penelope Ford, Sgt. Slaughter, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading