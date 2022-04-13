wrestling / News
Various News: Sammy Guevara Vlog 368, Adam Cole Joins Xbox Unlocked, This Weekend’s ROH TV Lineup
– AEW star Sammy Guevara released episode 368 of his vlog:
– AEW star Adam Cole was the guest on this week’s Podcast Unlocked for IGN:
– Here is this weekend’s ROH TV lineup, featuring some vintage matchups:
* ROH World Champion Roderick Strong vs. Eddie Edwards (Manhattan Mayhem; March 19, 2011)
* Winner Take All Match: ROH World Champion Jay Briscoe vs. ROH World Television Champion Jay Lethal (Best in the World; June 19, 2015)
* ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Dak Draper (19th Anniversary; March 26, 2021)