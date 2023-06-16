Various News: Samoa Joe Comments On AEW Collision Debut, Impact Wrestling Highlights, Kris Statlander PPV Now Available

– In a post on Twitter, Samoa Joe gave his thoughts on AEW Collision tomorrow night, suggesting he plans to spoil CM Punk’s return. Joe will team with Jay White and Juice Robinson against CMFTR.

He wrote: “I feel “show up to your party & stick my finger in your cake” good today.”

– Stonecutter Media announced a new PPV featuring Kris Statlander is available this month.

KRIS STATLANDER: OUT OF THIS WORLD! IN JUNE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!

You know her as an All Elite Wrestling champion. You know her from her brutal inverted pile driver.

You’ve seen her in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV.

And now you can see this champion in the early fights that rocketed her into stardom!

Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand.

In addition to KRIS STATLANDER: OUT OF THIS WORLD, be sure to check out ATHENA: O FACE, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.

