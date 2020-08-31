Various News: Santana Looks Back On One Year In AEW, Free Match From NJPW, WWE Stock Update

– In a post on Twitter, Santana reflected on being in AEW for a year. He and Ortiz made their AEW debut at All Out a year ago today, attacking the Young Bucks following their match with the Lucha Brothers. They later had their in-ring debut on the first episode of Dynamite.

1 year ago today. We made the biggest decision of our lives and decided to join the fight, to better professional wrestling… And what a year it’s been…#AEW #AllOut @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/fHCXBEg9JO — Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) August 31, 2020

– NJPW has released a new free match, this time featuring Togi Makabe vs. Kota Ibushi from the G1 Climax 25.

– WWE stock opened at $44.49 per share this morning.