wrestling / News
Various News: Saraya Posts Video With Boyfriend Ronnie Radke, Ken Shamrock Reacts to Raw Sign With Rabbit Emoji
– Saraya is drawing some attention regarding a clip she posted on her TikTok account featuring her and boyfriend, singer and musician Ronnie Radke. The caption for the clip reads, “Baby I’m in love with a criminal @ronnieradke.”
The clip is set to Britney Spears’ “Criminal” and shows Saraya (formerly WWE’s Paige) sitting in a living room watching Radke pretending to stab someone on the floor. She also later wrote in the comments, “This will be the next evidence they use. Along with Wikipedia hahaha.”
Radke has been arrested multiple times in the past. In 2008, Radke pled guilty to battery with substantial bodily harm in relation to a fight that led to the death of Michael Allen Cook that took place in 2006. Radke was ordered to pay $92,372 in restitution to Cook’s mother and sentenced to five years of probation. After violating the terms of his probation, Radke served two-and-a-half years in prison.
You can see the clip below.
@wwepaigehere Baby I’m in love with a criminal @ronnieradke ♬ Criminal – Britney Spears
– During last night’s WWE Raw, former WWE Superstar Ken Shamrock reacted to a fan with a sign that popped up during the Alpha Academy vs. Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano match. A fan had a sign that read, “Ken Shamrock has heart.” Shamrock responded to the sign with a rabbit emoji, which you can see below.
— KEN SHAMROCK (@ShamrockKen) September 27, 2022
