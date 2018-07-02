Various News: Sasha Banks Loves Working With Special Olympics, Chris Jericho in Latest Being the Elite

– Sasha Banks spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing her work with the Special Olympics this year on behalf of WWE. Banks told the outlet that she wanted to get involved with the organization because of her brother, who has autism.

“For me, I wanted to be a part of it because I have a younger brother with autism, I saw what he had to go through, with people making fun of him and telling him he couldn’t do something because he had a disability,” Banks said. “So it’s such an honor to help represent the Special Olympics.”

She added, “This is a chance to show that the athletes at Special Olympics are able to overcome anything. WWE partnering up with Special Olympics is such a special thing to my heart. The athletes are so amazing. Every time I meet them, they bring me such a joy and smile to my face. They’re letting the world know that, yes, they have disability, but they can still accomplish anything. It’s an honor to represent with them.”

– Here is the latest episode of Being the Elite, which features Chris Jericho in the opening. TYhe episode is described as follows:

“The guys celebrate the life of famous dick wrestler Joey Ryan.”