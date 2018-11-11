Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Scarlett Bordeaux Appears at Burlesque Show, Miz and Maryse Attend Ren Fair (Pic)

November 11, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Scarlett Bordeaux

– Scarlett Bordeaux appeared at a burlesque show in Las Vegas on Sunday night. You can see video and pics below of Bordeaux at Sexxy Show, which is a topless revue that takes place at Westgate Resort & Casino:

– The Miz posted a picture of Instagram of himself and Maryse in costume at a Ren Fair in Texas:

article topics :

Maryse, Scarlett Bordeaux, The Miz, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading