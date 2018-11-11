wrestling / News
Various News: Scarlett Bordeaux Appears at Burlesque Show, Miz and Maryse Attend Ren Fair (Pic)
– Scarlett Bordeaux appeared at a burlesque show in Las Vegas on Sunday night. You can see video and pics below of Bordeaux at Sexxy Show, which is a topless revue that takes place at Westgate Resort & Casino:
Thank you to the beautiful #ScarlettBordeaux for coming out and getting #Sexxy with us last night! We can’t wait to bring #SexxyShowLV to @IMPACTWRESTLING at @samstownlv tomorrow night!💪💜 @WestgateVegas pic.twitter.com/T8PVi1Val4
— Sexxy Show (@sexxyshow) November 11, 2018
Thank you to everybody at @sexxyshow for welcoming @Lady_Scarlett13 today! pic.twitter.com/CwOSDA1jFA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 11, 2018
– The Miz posted a picture of Instagram of himself and Maryse in costume at a Ren Fair in Texas:
All Hail Sir Miz of House Mizanin. King of Castle MarMiz. Destroyer of House Cena and The DanielBryanling’s. Protector of the Land of Cleve. The one who’s Money is a Maker. Fearer of none and knower of everything. King Miz The Awesome. All Hail her Majesty Maryse of House Mizanin. Queen of Castle MarMiz. Protector of Louboutin of Christian. Destroyer of The Bella Army. Slayer of Hearts. Mother of Lady Monroe of the Sky. Maryse The Beautiful. All Hail some dude that photobombed our picture. @texrenfest #RenaissanceFestival #MizAndMrs